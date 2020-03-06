Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.58, approximately 775,257 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 793,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Specifically, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $445.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ardelyx by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ardelyx by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.