T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Trading Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $127.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as low as $119.96 and last traded at $122.01, 2,083,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,334,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.76.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TROW. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

