Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Shares Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)’s share price fell 5.1% on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.54, 1,918,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 161% from the average session volume of 735,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOE. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,257,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,798,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.09.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

