Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Trading Up 6.4% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) were up 6.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $42.89 and last traded at $42.55, approximately 271,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 116,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 47,983 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,185,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,103,000 after acquiring an additional 284,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

