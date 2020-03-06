Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.00, approximately 454,191 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 240,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.
SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.
In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $251.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.07.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.12% and a negative net margin of 3,694.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.
