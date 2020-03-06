Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.00, approximately 454,191 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 240,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $251.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.12% and a negative net margin of 3,694.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.