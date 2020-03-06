Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 8.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 15,468,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 5,803,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Specifically, Director Robin L. Smith bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $359.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

