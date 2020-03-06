MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Trading 17.7% Higher Following Earnings Beat

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.00, 200,265 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 253% from the average session volume of 56,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.83 million.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MYR Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $434.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.89.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

