MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Trading 17.7% Higher Following Earnings Beat

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.00, 200,265 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 253% from the average session volume of 56,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.
The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.83 million.
MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $434.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.89.
MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.
