Credit Suisse Group Downgrades ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

