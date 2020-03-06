ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALSMY. Morgan Stanley raised ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ALSTOM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ALSTOM/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ALSTOM/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

ALSTOM/ADR stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. ALSTOM/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

ALSTOM/ADR Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

