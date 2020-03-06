Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.32% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALARF opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Alaris Royalty has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

