Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.32% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALARF opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Alaris Royalty has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.
