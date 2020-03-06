Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ACXIF opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. Acciona has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA engages in the development and management of infrastructure, renewable energy, water, and services in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants; operates a 9,000 megawatt project; develops energy projects with an installed capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts for third parties; operates substations and transmission networks, as well as is involved in installation activities; markets electricity of renewable origin; and develops wind turbine-generators.

