Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ACXIF opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. Acciona has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA engages in the development and management of infrastructure, renewable energy, water, and services in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants; operates a 9,000 megawatt project; develops energy projects with an installed capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts for third parties; operates substations and transmission networks, as well as is involved in installation activities; markets electricity of renewable origin; and develops wind turbine-generators.

See Also: Commodities

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Telefonica vs. SMARTONE TELECO/S Critical Comparison
Telefonica vs. SMARTONE TELECO/S Critical Comparison
PCCW versus Telekom Austria Critical Comparison
PCCW versus Telekom Austria Critical Comparison
Head-To-Head Analysis: FalconStor Software vs. Cloudera
Head-To-Head Analysis: FalconStor Software vs. Cloudera
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Decreased by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Decreased by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Artis REIT Raised by Raymond James
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Artis REIT Raised by Raymond James
Ardelyx Shares Down 5.7% After Insider Selling
Ardelyx Shares Down 5.7% After Insider Selling


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report