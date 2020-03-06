Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of ACXIF opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. Acciona has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62.
About Acciona
See Also: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.