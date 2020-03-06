RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Trading 9.3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) shares traded up 9.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.89, 147,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 105,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 28.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RigNet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in RigNet by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,828,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 203,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RigNet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RigNet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RigNet by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $77.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

