Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading 5.2% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $8.73, 308,678 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 128,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. Ryerson’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,014.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $305.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.12.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

