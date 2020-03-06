Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.54, approximately 1,514,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 880,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Specifically, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm has a market cap of $517.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

