Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.85, 565,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 321,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.93%.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDSN. ValuEngine raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 54,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.