American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Trading Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Finance Trust traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.38, 612,133 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 487,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

AFIN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet cut American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 68,441 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

