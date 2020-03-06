Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $95.07 and last traded at $95.87, approximately 4,327,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,916,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.89.

Specifically, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,730.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of -84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $258,501,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $29,537,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $22,338,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

