S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Trading Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)’s share price was down 6% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $337.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. S&P Global traded as low as $274.96 and last traded at $278.42, approximately 1,824,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,373,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.06.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $20,911,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

