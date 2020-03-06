Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Trading Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)’s share price were down 6.2% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Commerce Bancshares traded as low as $58.64 and last traded at $59.59, approximately 805,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 520,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $495,358.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

