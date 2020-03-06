Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $248.78 and last traded at $252.61, 1,556,908 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 902,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.58.

Specifically, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,707 shares of company stock worth $6,521,471. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

