Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Kohl’s traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.14, 6,748,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,810,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.
Several other analysts have also commented on KSS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.
In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.14%.
Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
