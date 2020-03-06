Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Kohl’s traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.14, 6,748,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,810,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

Several other analysts have also commented on KSS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

