TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Trading Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) fell 6.5% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TCF Financial traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.44, 1,203,981 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 942,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.73.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.