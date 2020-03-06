NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Trading Down 7.2% on Disappointing Earnings

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) fell 7.2% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.26, 733,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average session volume of 245,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.
The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 61.37% and a return on equity of 14.42%.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.39%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $389.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.15.
About NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
