NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Trading Down 7.2% on Disappointing Earnings

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) fell 7.2% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.26, 733,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average session volume of 245,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 61.37% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.39%.

Several research firms have commented on NEWT. TheStreet cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $389.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.15.

About NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

