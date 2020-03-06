Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Down 7.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ross Stores traded as low as $100.70 and last traded at $101.69, 3,136,787 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,971,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.56.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $684,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,015,000 after buying an additional 136,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $585,736,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after buying an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after buying an additional 940,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.