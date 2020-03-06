General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 7.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.08, approximately 107,908,276 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 70,321,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,166,000 after buying an additional 3,404,693 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $908,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

