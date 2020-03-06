Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Trading Down 8.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) shares dropped 8.5% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.89, approximately 1,657,912 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 578,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

In related news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 405,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,856 shares of company stock valued at $680,828 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 248,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 152,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $524.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

