Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Stock Price Down 8.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Welbilt traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.57, approximately 2,123,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,232,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

