Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.56.

Shares of SNC opened at C$30.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.75. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$15.47 and a 12-month high of C$36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of -5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

