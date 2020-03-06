Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Price Down 9.1% Following Weak Earnings

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $138.86 and last traded at $141.25, 8,812,809 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 424% from the average session volume of 1,681,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.40.

The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. First Analysis downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,993 shares of company stock worth $6,604,423 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Splunk by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 87,957 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Splunk by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,402 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

