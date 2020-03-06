Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Price Down 9.1% Following Weak Earnings

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $138.86 and last traded at $141.25, 8,812,809 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 424% from the average session volume of 1,681,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.40.
The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. First Analysis downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Splunk by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 87,957 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Splunk by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,402 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.