Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 10.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s stock price fell 10.7% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nordstrom traded as low as $29.18 and last traded at $29.37, 6,689,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 3,138,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $58,488,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,454 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 347,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 168,089 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 69.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.