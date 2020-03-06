Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Down 11.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) dropped 11.3% during trading on Thursday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $90.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Thor Industries traded as low as $68.92 and last traded at $69.83, approximately 1,489,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 800,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

Several other research analysts have also commented on THO. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

