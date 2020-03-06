Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Trading Down 19% on Disappointing Earnings

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price traded down 19% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.51, 957,919 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 257% from the average session volume of 268,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.