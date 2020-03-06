CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Down 22.6% After Analyst Downgrade

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s stock price was down 22.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. CalAmp traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.69, approximately 1,420,471 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 401,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. First Analysis lowered shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CalAmp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,514 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CalAmp by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 366,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CalAmp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 32,993 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CalAmp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $332.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. CalAmp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

