International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.61. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. International Game Technology shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 6,063,647 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,854,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,339,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,138,000 after acquiring an additional 733,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,686,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 949,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -95.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

