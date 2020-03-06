Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.82. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 145,631,211 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.82% of Heat Biologics worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

