Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Aegion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Aegion’s FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Aegion alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Aegion stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. Aegion has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $540.89 million, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.00.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aegion by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Aegion by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Aegion by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.