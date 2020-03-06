Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $28.91. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 3,720,217 shares changing hands.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,769,000 after buying an additional 1,143,553 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,237,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,375,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,084 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

