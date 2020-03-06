Raymond James Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RBA. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.79. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$42.64 and a 12 month high of C$58.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

