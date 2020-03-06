TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.56.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$17.41 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$12.35 and a one year high of C$18.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

