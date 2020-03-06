Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $11.45. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Hertz Global shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 8,255,300 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.20.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Hertz Global’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Company Profile (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.