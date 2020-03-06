Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $130.18, but opened at $112.48. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $93.56, with a volume of 4,912,621 shares changing hands.

GWRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $465,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,493 shares in the company, valued at $465,070.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,575 shares of company stock worth $11,174,303. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,547,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,231 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,804,000 after buying an additional 411,558 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,048,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,603,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,518,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,356,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

