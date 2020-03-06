Contrasting Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) & Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) and Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ted Baker has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bureau Veritas has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Ted Baker and Bureau Veritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ted Baker and Bureau Veritas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ted Baker $761.21 million 0.19 $54.03 million $1.41 2.35 Bureau Veritas $5.71 billion 1.86 $412.10 million $1.14 20.82

Bureau Veritas has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker. Ted Baker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bureau Veritas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ted Baker and Bureau Veritas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ted Baker 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bureau Veritas 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Bureau Veritas beats Ted Baker on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, independent retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates 532 stores and concessions comprising 195 in the United Kingdom; 113 in Europe; 127 in the United States and Canada; 88 in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and 9 in Australasia. Ted Baker Plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing and analyses services to determine the characteristics of a product or material; inspection services, including visual inspections and verification of documents, and manufacturing supervision, as well as electronic, electrical, mechanical, and software testing; and certification services for management systems, products, and people, as well as cross-market services. The company serves the automotive and transport, buildings and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, financial services and public, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities markets. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of approximately 1,500 offices and laboratories. The company was founded in 1828 and is based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

