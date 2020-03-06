Brokerages Anticipate PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to announce sales of $6.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.84 billion and the lowest is $5.00 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $26.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $31.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $33.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Shares of PBF opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $2,665,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,402,787 shares of company stock valued at $68,558,555. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

