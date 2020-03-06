$3.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Trane (NYSE:TT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trane (NYSE:TT) to announce sales of $3.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Trane reported sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trane will report full year sales of $17.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.05 billion to $17.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $17.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trane.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trane from $134.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Trane in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

Trane stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. Trane has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

