Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Analysts expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to post $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,801 shares of company stock worth $14,096,286 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 55.0% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

