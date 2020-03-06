Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ameresco Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.55 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 534,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ameresco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ameresco by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,662 shares of company stock worth $4,141,923. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

