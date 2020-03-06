Wentworth Resources’ (WEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 44.10 ($0.58) target price on shares of Wentworth Resources in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of LON:WEN opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Friday. Wentworth Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24 ($0.32). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

