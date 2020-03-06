Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 45 at Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 249 ($3.28) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 91.57 ($1.20).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 27.71 ($0.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.79 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.77.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

