Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 124 at Peel Hunt

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 124 ($1.63) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of SQZ opened at GBX 92.60 ($1.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2.54. Serica Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

