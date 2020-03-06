WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMWH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target (up from GBX 2,600 ($34.20)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,810 ($36.96) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WH Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,479.38 ($32.61).

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,850 ($24.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.34. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,363.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,274.97.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

